ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study: Pfizer vaccine weak against omicron in children, especially ages 5-11

By Ryan Chatelain
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 omicron variant sharply slashed the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in preventing infection in children, a new study found. The COVID-19 omicron variant sharply slashed the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in preventing infection in children, a new study found. Despite the findings, the authors of the...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine less effective in ages 5-11: study

Two doses of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged 5 to 11 during the recent omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Myhighplains.com

S. Korea approves Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for ages 5-11

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean health officials on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, expanding the country’s immunization program in the face of a massive omicron outbreak that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial
BBC

Children aged 5-11 to be offered Covid vaccine

Children aged five to 11 in Jersey will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine from April. The decision has been made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. Vulnerable children in this age group have already been called up for the vaccine. The vaccines will be administered at Fort Regent,...
KIDS
Wyoming News

Pfizer Vaccine Much Less Potent in Kids Aged 5-11

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fresh data shows that Pfizer's COVID vaccine is far less powerful at preventing infection among children ages 5 to 11 than teens, a finding that could leave some parents of younger children worried. The vaccine -- the only one authorized for that age group in the United States -- does prevent severe illness in young children, according to data collected during the Omicron surge. But it offers almost no protection against coronavirus infection, even within a month after...
CANCER
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
MarketWatch

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine found to be much less affective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11: NYT

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE, -2.32% and German partner BioNTech SE. is much less effective in preventing infection in children aged 5 to 11 than in older people, according to a new dataset from health officials in New York state, the New York Times reported. For now, the Pfizer/BioNTech shot is the only one authorized for use in that age group. And while it still protects against severe disease, it offers hardly any protection against infection, even within a month after full immunization, according to the data, which were collected during the recent surge caused by the highly infectious omicron variant. The vaccine's poorer performance may stem from the fact that children are given one-third the dose offered to older children and adults, officials and researchers said, [l: according to the Times. The vaccine has also performed weakly in children aged 2 to 4 years old, who were given an even smaller dose.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Unexpected Element in the Aging Process Discovered

VUB professor Ann Massie and her research group Neuro-Aging & Viro-Immunotherapy have published a surprising finding in an article in the leading journal Molecular Psychiatry. They have discovered a strategy that results in prolonged life expectancy and counteracts memory loss during the aging process. Professor Ann Massie: "According to figures...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

CDC Director: We Were Too Optimistic About Vaccine.

Now that the pandemic is over because we decided it was, not the government, some in positions of leadership are looking back into the past two years for lessons. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appears to be one of those. 'Science is grey,' she says, adding, 'science is not always immediate...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy