Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang Issues Python Chuck 70 In New Converse Collaboration

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago

Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang has announced the next drop from the ongoing creative partnership with Converse . The two brands have joined forces to issue the Chuck 70 sneaker in two new colorways. On Friday (March 4) at 10 a.m. ET, fans of the rapper, the footwear, or both will have the chance to purchase the shoes in either Topaz Blue or Pink Dogwood in a modern python print.

According to Sneaker News , the new version of the classic shoes elevates the sneakers with python snakeskin material used in the rapper’s sneaker collection for the first time. The Python Chuck 70 also features color-matching opaque rubber, metallic silver eyelets, and retail for $120 a pair.

Although the 30-year-old is a Grammy Award-Winning rapper, his fashion collaborations are not just brand partnerships with his name and likeness attached to sell a product. Tyler, the Creator has shared his interest in fashion and design and has frequently used his personal style as a form of self-expression and an extension of his art. He has designed and sold clothing, shoes, and accessories with Odd Future, as well as Golf Wang, and Golf Le Fleur.

“I never liked making Tyler, the Creator merch. I never liked it. I never liked putting my face on merch. I’ve done it two or three times probably,” the “EARFQUAKE” rapper shared with Complex in June 2021. He continued, “But when people call Golf Wang merch, it’s like, it’s not fu**ing merch. It doesn’t say Tyler, the Creator on everything. These are actual clothing pieces. It’s a store. It’s ran like a line. Don’t call it merch.”

As the California native continues to expand his fashion empire, his musical success continues to reach new heights. His DJ Drama-powered album Call Me If You Get Lost was certified gold by the RIAA on Feb. 22, 2022, less than a full year after its debut. The album, which was ranked No. 1 on VIBE’s 2021 best Hip-Hop albums list was released on June 25 2021, and featured Lil Wayne , 42 Dugg , YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Brent Faiyaz , Pharrell Williams, and more. The 16-track project, puts Tyler, the Creator in the running for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album against Nas, J. Cole, and Kanye West. With the win, it would be his second time taking the category.

The new Chuck 70 sneaker in both Topaz Blue and Pink Dogwood is available on Friday via the Converse website and global retailers.

Vibe

Quincy Combs Accuses Jet Blue Pilot Of Assault: “The Pilot Put His Hands On Me”

Click here to read the full article. Quincy Combs, stepson of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has accused a Jet Blue pilot of assault following a dispute over his luggage. The Power Book III: Raising Kanan actor took to Twitter on Monday morning to voice his displeasure with the airline service, alleging that one of its pilots physically touched him without his consent. “WHAT A FAKKIN FLIGHT ✈️ SMH @JetBlue y’all pilot out of pocket for putting his hands on me!! ?? #jetblue,” Combs tweeted on Feb. 28.More from VIBE.comJennifer Hudson's Talk Show To Launch On Fox This FallNia Long To Be Honored...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Tyler Perry Talks ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ Queer Inclusion, And Power Of The Stage

Click here to read the full article. Fresh out of retirement, Madea is coming home for her 12th film, A Madea Homecoming, and bringing joy to the masses during the darkest of times. “Listen, honestly, my hand to God, I thought the last one was the last one,” Perry told VIBE during a sit-down about his latest Netflix original. From the rollouts featuring Madea in cosplay as Madea J. Blige, Madeagerton, and Madeachella, the ultimate goal for the movie and its marketing was humor.More from VIBE.comMo'Nique Breaks Silence With TS Madison: WatchMadea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix's 'A Madea Homecoming' Trailer:...
MOVIES
Vibe

Los Angeles Rapper, Yngx 17, Dead At 28

Click here to read the full article. 28-year-old Taariq Grant, formally known as the moniker Yngx 17, has died following a road rage incident in North Hollywood on Monday (Feb. 28). The Los Angeles rapper was run over and pinned under a trailer after an altercation with a driver in North Hollywood, reported by local authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and a family member.More from VIBE.comBill Cosby's Release From Prison Will Not Be Reversed By Supreme CourtKelly Rowland's New Children's Book To Hit Shelves This AprilWill Smith...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Gets Career Advice From Lionel Richie During ‘American Idol’ Audition: Watch

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday (Feb. 27)’s episode of American Idol, Aretha Franklin’s legacy was front and center. The late singer’s 15-year-old granddaughter, Grace, took the stage in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. With it being her national debut, Grace did her best to amaze the judges with her personal renditions of Lauryn Hill’s “Killing Me Softly.” However, her nerves were noticeable, as pointed out by Richie and Bryan. They felt her performance was “subdued.”More from VIBE.comA Tribe Called Quest Nominated For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 InductionClive Davis Turned Down...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Review: Conway The Machine’s ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’ Adds New Ink To An All Too Familiar Pad

Click here to read the full article. In the eyes of many people, health professionals included, Conway the Machine should not be here today. A 2012 shooting left him with Bell’s Palsy and paralysis on the right side of his face. Yet, here he stands at 40 years old upon the release of what he’s dubbed his true debut album, his first on Shady Records. For the last four years, give or take, listeners have gotten to know Conway both as an individual act and as a member of his beloved trio, Griselda. Together, the three rappers have documented their...
MUSIC
Gear Patrol

Tyler, The Creator Won't Stop Creating

Tyler, The Creator's metamorphosis continues. He admitted so on his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Specifically, on a track called "MASSA," where he credits Skateboard P, aka Pharrell, with altering his outlook on life. "Yo, my boy Skateboard P gave me that speech in that Italy session," he raps. "Thankfully, by hour three that detoured [my] perspective. Thoughts change so rapid, turn into a butterfly, Flower Boy happened," he ends, referencing his critically-acclaimed fourth album of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
