DENVER (CBS4) – The deaths of five people in Commerce City, believed to have overdosed on drugs laced with fentanyl, are putting new attention on a crisis in Colorado that’s not often talked about. “Sometimes families don’t want to talk about it because they might have their own shame or guilt or feel like they could have done something,” Megan Clarke said. (credit: CBS) Clarke is the coordinator for a family advocate program specific to the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office, and focuses on suicide, overdose deaths and child fatalities. They provide resources for families who have lost loved ones and cannot always find...

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO