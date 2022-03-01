ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Rex rolls on Fat Tuesday, 150 years in the making

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 8 days ago

Watch live on Tuesday, March 1

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Let the good times roll! Watch as Rex rolls in its 150th year LIVE from Gallier Hall on Tuesday, March 1.

The video posted at the top of the page shows the 26-float procession ends with royalty reigning over the 150th Anniversary of Rex.

This year, this year’s King of Carnival, investment banker James Reiss III, and his queen, University of Texas student Elinor Pitot, wave their scepters and greet their guests at the invitation-only.

VIDEO: Rex Parade

VIDEO: Zulu Parade

TUESDAY, MARCH 1 – MARDI GRAS PARADE SCHEDULE

Metairie

Uptown New Orleans

Covington

Folsom

Lacombe

