ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

Ex-convict sought in assaults on woman, good Samaritan

By Christy Simeral
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhPLq_0eSPtedJ00

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Monday asked for the public’s help finding a convicted felon from Vista who is considered armed and dangerous.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, a man saw another man attacking his girlfriend outside a home in the 100 block of West Indian Rock Road in Vista, Sgt. Nanette McMasters with San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. When the passerby confronted the assailant, whom authorities identified as 34-year-old Ulysses Ramos, Ramos allegedly attacked him with a three-foot-long metal chain, McMasters said. Ramos then reportedly told the victim he was going to get a “strap,” which Sheriff’s investigators believe meant a firearm.

The victim called authorities to report the attack. Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded and formed a perimeter around Ramos’ home, where he was believed to be barricaded.

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

Deputies entered the home and did not find Ramos, but found the chain used in the attack, ammunition, an empty handgun holster and a rifle scope. They did not locate a gun.

Ramos is still at large and authorities believe he is armed with a firearm.

“There is probable cause to arrest Ramos for domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of ammunition,” McMasters said.

Ramos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’5″, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, a black hat and a grey face mask. He has several tattoos, including on his face, head and neck.

Anyone with information was asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 7

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Vista#Sgt#Sheriff#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy