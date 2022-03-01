Ex-convict sought in assaults on woman, good Samaritan
VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Monday asked for the public’s help finding a convicted felon from Vista who is considered armed and dangerous.
Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, a man saw another man attacking his girlfriend outside a home in the 100 block of West Indian Rock Road in Vista, Sgt. Nanette McMasters with San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. When the passerby confronted the assailant, whom authorities identified as 34-year-old Ulysses Ramos, Ramos allegedly attacked him with a three-foot-long metal chain, McMasters said. Ramos then reportedly told the victim he was going to get a “strap,” which Sheriff’s investigators believe meant a firearm.
The victim called authorities to report the attack. Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded and formed a perimeter around Ramos’ home, where he was believed to be barricaded.The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees
Deputies entered the home and did not find Ramos, but found the chain used in the attack, ammunition, an empty handgun holster and a rifle scope. They did not locate a gun.
Ramos is still at large and authorities believe he is armed with a firearm.
“There is probable cause to arrest Ramos for domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of ammunition,” McMasters said.
Ramos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’5″, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, a black hat and a grey face mask. He has several tattoos, including on his face, head and neck.
Anyone with information was asked to call 9-1-1.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 7