States Ban Sales of Russian Vodka

By WLNK Staff
 6 days ago

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Because of Russia’s attack on the Ukraine, several states have banned the sale of Russian vodka.

Governors in Utah, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Pennsylvania all have ordered the removal of Russian vodka from store shelves in their states.

“Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange,” said Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

While many brands of vodka may have Russian names a majority of them aren’t manufactured in Russia.

Do you like this stance will make a difference? What other sanctions would you like to see made?

