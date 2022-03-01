ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Worries grow over Putin’s stability, mindset

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Kelly
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ah7Ge_0eSPtVde00

( The Hill ) – The White House and other observers are increasingly sounding the alarm about the mindset of Russian President Vladimir Putin , who seems poised to escalate his country’s war with Ukraine.

Experts, analysts, lawmakers and even administration officials have speculated that Putin’s isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has raised his paranoia. They’ve pointed to decisions he’s made such as the invasion itself, and his move on Sunday to put his nuclear forces on alert, as suggesting he is not making rational decisions.

“I’m not going to make an assessment of his mental stability, but I will tell you, certainly the rhetoric, the actions, the justification that he’s making for his actions are certainly deeply concerning to us,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on ABC News on Monday.

U.S. intelligence agencies are reportedly keeping a close eye on Putin and his behavior, concerned that the Russian leader may order even more devastating violence against Ukraine’s stiff resistance, which has managed to hold off the advanced Russian army for nearly five days.

While some analysts say Putin has yet to unleash the full power of the Russian military, the ordered assaults on Ukraine have increased in violence and devastation in recent days.

Russia on Tuesday appeared to send a rocket crashing in front of an administrative building in Kharkiv, killing seven people.

According to a group of Ukrainian journalists who have organized a fact-checking service for reporters not on the ground in the country, attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure — including hospitals, have become a norm for Russian invaders. They said the shelling on densely-populated areas of Kharkiv had killed dozens and wounded many more. Children were among the victims, the group said, in both Kharkiv and the city of Mariupol.

“We are confident that the strategy to shell civilian houses and streets has been selected consciously by Russians to create chaos and bring the communities to despair and panic,” the group wrote in a daily digest sent Tuesday morning to The Hill. “None of that happens, the communities are strong and more resolved to defend.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova told lawmakers Monday night that Kyiv believes Putin has used explosives banned by the Geneva convention against civilians in Kharkiv, so-called vacuum and cluster bombs.

The United Nations Human Rights coordinator has estimated more than 400 civilians have been killed in less than a week of fighting, and the International Criminal Court on Monday announced it was opening an investigation into alleged Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity taking place in Ukraine.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), the Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, said he was watching with concern Putin’s public videos where he outwardly expresses frustration and anger, signaling a striking change for someone he’s described as a “cold blooded but calculating killer.”

“The one thing Vladimir Putin has always valued is emotional control, is the ability to never flash any emotion and to watch a video of him the other night and those flashes of anger, that’s very uncharacteristic,” Rubio told reporters on Monday night.

“We have to understand that whatever we think he might have done, or assumed he would do in response to actions 10 or 15 years ago, is not what he might do today, and that’s an important thing to take into account. This is a very dangerous moment, in my opinion, because of that.”

Russia experts have also raised alarm over Putin’s justification for the assault on Ukraine, dismissing the country’s inherent and legal sovereignty and ethnic history, slandering Ukraine’s Jewish president as a Nazi, and propagandizing Russia as a liberator.

“I’m nervous that Mr. Putin has been believing his propaganda for decades,” Michael McFaul, who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration said in an interview with NBC News on Sunday.

“I sat in the room with him for five years when I worked in the Obama administration. I speak Russian. I listened to him and I know what he says, he’s increasingly unhinged…”

Observers say Putin’s tightened grip on power and near isolation over the COVID-19 pandemic — when he was largely sequestered in a “bunker” with strict regulations limiting visitors — have severed nearly all ties he had with the outside world and a grasp of reality.

Putin’s behavior and personality raised the red flags of the delegation traveling with French President Emanuel Macron when he met with the Russian leader in Moscow on Feb. 10.

A source briefed on the content of the Putin-Macron discussion told Reuters at the time that more than five hours of talks between the two leaders made “us realize how different the Putin of today was to the Putin of three years ago.”

The Russian leader could further fall into the abyss as the country’s economy begins to spiral amid an unprecedented global campaign of sanctions – with the Russian currency, the ruble, plummeting on Monday to a value of less than one cent compared to the dollar.

The free-fall of the Russian economy poses one of the gravest risks to Putin’s rule and legitimacy with the Russian people, said Daniel Fried, who served as ambassador to Poland during the Bush administration and is a distinguished fellow with the Atlantic Council.

“The social compact Putin made with Russians back in the early 2000s was, ‘I will be an authoritarian but I’ll give you stability and a better standard of living, and a lot of people bought it,” Fried said.

“Putin’s promise was the basis of his rule, now he’s getting financial turmoil right back and it’s all on him, it’s all on him.”

Russians have taken to the streets in dozens of cities to protest Putin’s war against Ukraine, with thousands of people reportedly arrested, an extraordinary happening in a country where public opposition is quickly and forcefully silenced.

Anne Appelbaum, a Pulitzer-prize winning historian for her work on the Soviet Union, said a key, deep-seated fear for Putin is the power of popular protests to overthrow authoritarian governments, an experience solidified for him as a young KGB officer in Dresden fending off pro-Democracy protests in 1989 with the fall of east Germany.

“He’s had this anxiety that this would happen to him, that the end of his power would be exactly that, a kind of street demonstration. I think that obsession is exactly what explains his obsession, in turn, with Ukraine,” she said during a panel on Monday hosted by Johns Hopkins SAIS, where she is a senior fellow.

In rambling speeches revising history, Putin has sought to paint as a threat to Russia’s security Ukraine’s closer ties with the West and democratic reforms – and which ousted in a popular revolution in 2014 the pro-Russian and anti-West government in Kyiv.

“He had a line in one of his paranoid television appearances about ‘influence from the West coming to us from Ukraine,’” Appelbaum continued, “and what he means is, the influence of democratic ideas, ideas about transparency, about the rule of law, all of which could potentially damage his autocratic, kleptocratic political system, that keeps him in power.”

The U.S., allies and partners are challenged with laying out an exit strategy to rein Putin back in.

Talks between Ukraine’s defense minister and Russian officials on the border of Belarus on Monday failed to yield any breakthroughs, and the Kremlin even stepped up devastating attacks on Ukrainian cities in the midst of the discussions.

The White House has said that President Biden is not expected to speak with Putin. The Russian leader last spoke with Macron on Monday.

“The French President suggested to the Russian President that they remain in contact over the next few days to help prevent the situation from worsening,” the Élysée Palace said in a readout. “President Putin agreed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Bay County Wildfire Monday Updates

1:30 PM: Update from Bay County Emergency Management: Firefighters and emergency personnel are working around the clock to help fire suppression efforts, including seven aircraft. Helicopters have dropped more than 105,000 gallons of water fighting the wildfires. Additionally, a strike team of heavy bulldozers is focusing on building fire lines and defensible space around the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for narcotics possession after a traffic stop on Warrenton Road. On Sunday, March 6, officers stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Impala for swerving and improper equipment. They said they noticed the smell of marijuana when they approached the car. Joseph Charles Banks and Jamario Dushaw Shorter, both […]
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Michael Mcfaul
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Crimes Against Humanity#The White House#Russian#Abc News#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy