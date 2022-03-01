ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin's rent jumps higher than almost any other US city as rental costs spike nationwide

By Claire Partain
Austonia
Austonia
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin rent prices jumped 35%—more than almost every other city in the U.S.—from January 2021-2022, according to a recent Redfin study.Austin's average monthly asking rent prices spiked nearly two times higher than the national year-over-year average of 15%. Ten other U.S. cities saw...

austonia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austonia

Austin is the best-paying city in Texas for software engineers

Silicon Valley’s reign as the top spot for tech workers is being threatened as high salaries lure them to Texas instead. According to a new study from professional social network Blind, pay packages for tech workers in Texas are close behind traditional hubs. Austin is especially competitive, as it’s the best paying city for software engineers.
Austonia

Downtown Austin gaining new 46-story tower, sky garden

Cielo Property Group plans to break ground on a 46-story office building in downtown Austin this summer, making it the first of two adjacent high rises coming to the downtown block east of the Frost Bank Tower. The newest tower, adding to the "glass fortress" aesthetic shaping the Austin skyline,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austonia

Austin airport adds new nonstop route to Monterrey, Mexico

Looking for Topo Chico straight from the source? Mineral water lovers can soon head to the company's origin city of Monterrey, Mexico with a new nonstop Spirit flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport is tacking on another international nonstop flight to its growing list with the route, which will...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Greg Casar wins Democratic primary for Austin and San Antonio area congressional seat

By Abbey LivingstonFormer Austin City Council member Greg Casar, a controversial force in city politics, won the Democratic primary for the congressional seat covering parts of Austin and San Antonio.Casar declared victory over Rep. Eddie Rodriguez and two other Democrats about an hour after polls closed. The 35th District, which stretches from East Austin along the eastern side of Interstate 35 and into San Antonio, is overwhelmingly Democratic. The primary contest likely determined the outcome of this race.“Our campaign has built a movement of working people, from San Antonio to Austin, who are ready to fight because our futures depend...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#New York City#San Francisco#Seattle
Austonia

Former pro golfer Joe Ogilvie lists $5.5 million West Austin mansion

Austin-based retired professional golfer Joe Ogilvie has officially put his West Austin mansion on the market.Ogilvie, a former PGA Tour player and four-time National Tour tournament winner, retired from golf in 2014 and is currently a partner at Wallace Capital.At 6,682 sprawling square feet with six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and Hill Country views for more than 40 miles, the Georgian-style home on 10 Cicero Lane was listed on Feb. 24 for a crisp $5.5 million.The house was purchased by Ogilvie and his wife Colleen back in 2007. The pair previously listed the home in 2021 for $4.75 million, and received...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Snow could soon fall in Austin all year long with plans for indoor ski resort

A gem in the Hill Country's lush landscape, Austin is already known as a summer and springtime destination. But the balmy city could soon become a winter vacationer's paradise with indoor ski resort firm Alpine-X looking to expand to Austin.The company will open its doors in its hometown in Virginia but has signed a letter of intent to build resorts in Austin and Dallas by 2025.Thrilled to announce that we are headed to Texas! Check out our announcement at https://t.co/SOYCetzR73! pic.twitter.com/RNLq51eYXQ— Alpine-X (@AlpineXUSA) March 2, 2022 If all goes to plan, the company will bring the Rockies to Austin with a full resort complete with an indoor snow area, skiing and snowboarding routes and skiing lessons by 2025. The location, which hasn't been decided, will be created with an unnamed developer and be surrounded with hotels, multiple restaurants and more.The company is one of the first of its kind in the U.S. and plans to open 20-plus locations with a focus on U.S. metropolitan areas in the future.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

The Domain vs. Music Lane: South Congress on its way to becoming a luxury fashion hub

Any longtime Austin resident will tell you that South Congress has been changing shape since the late 1990s, going from a pseudo-red-light district to a luxury shopping destination.Back when local entrepreneur Liz Lambert bought the Hotel San José in 1997, most residents saw the street as a low-income area. Today, the Music Lane development—a sprawling block of tourist-loving luxury shops and eateries at South Congress and Music Lane—is transforming the identity of the hip strip to resemble its North Austin counterpart The Domain.Between the mom-and-pop shops that still remain and the bougie storefronts that have yet to make their debut,...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Austonia

Creators of disappearing camper for Cybertrucks are moving R&D to Austin

A key facility for CyberLandrs—a disappearing camper that can be stowed in the vault of Tesla’s Cybertruck—is moving to Austin. Creators Stream It, Inc. is relocating the research and development facility to a site off State Highway 183 in south Austin, less than 10 miles from Giga Texas. The company used to be based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. (Stream It, Inc.)The camper, which claims to add bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and office space is currently available for preorders. With a $100 reservation and a final price tag of nearly $50,000. It’s seen impressive sales so far with preorders growing to more than $110 million. Production on Cyberlandrs is scheduled to begin in 2023, in line with delays on the Cybertruck.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

A Boring Company warehouse could be coming to Bastrop

The Boring Company—Elon Musk’s tunnel construction company—is looking into a warehouse and manufacturing facility in Bastrop, east of Austin. The Bastrop County Commissioners agenda for Monday notes that they’ll be discussing a permit the Boring Company has filed for an 80,000 square foot facility in West Bastrop. The Austin Business Journal reports the facility is at 130 Walker Watson Rd.
BASTROP, TX
Austonia

APH shifts down to Stage 4 COVID guidelines as new omicron subvariant detected in Austin

Austin Public Health has downgraded the city to Stage 4 COVID guidelines for the first time since before the omicron surge as case numbers and the area's community transmission rate continues to drop.Positivity rates have also dipped significantly since the omicron surge peaked in mid-January, when more than one in three COVID tests in Austin came back positive.Here are the Stage 4 guidelines:Fully vaccinated and/or boosted residents should mask up when gathering with anyone outside their household, including while dining, traveling and shoppingPartially and fully unvaccinated individuals, including those who need their booster dose, should also mask up and avoid gathering with people outside of their household. APH recommends limiting travel and shopping to essential trips only and use curbside options whenever available.While numbers have dipped significantly in the month since omicron's peak, a lab also reported the first case of omicron's BA.2 subvariant in Austin-Travis County this week. The subvariant is 39% more transmissible than omicron but is not more resistant to vaccines and boosters than previous variants, according to APH.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

John Deere hiring for new tech hub on South Congress

They may not be behind a desk, but farmers can use tech just like many other industries. With the launch of an innovation hub south of downtown, John Deere is trying to boost technological advancements for the agricultural industry. According to Austin Inno, the hub will be on two floors at 1333 S. Congress, above Austin boot company Tecovas, and 75 to 100 people will be hired to work there in the next year or so. "Deere's mission has always been about helping farmers sustainably feed a growing global population,” said Jahmy Hindman, Chief Technology Officer at John Deere. “We're...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

What's being done about traffic as Austin airport anticipates record-breaking 20M passengers in 2022

Stalled cars, full parking garages and drivers anxiously trying to weave out of the right-most lane after dropping off a loved one for a flight. It's a sight that's become increasingly more common at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. As travel bounced back from pandemic lows, airport activity has been bustling: The top five busiest days in airport history are within the last two and a half years, with three of them in 2021. This past summer saw a travel frenzy, even as the Delta variant surged. And the holiday season brought recommendations for domestic travelers to arrive two hours before their...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Crypto leaders are trying to teach Texas politicians about the technology. Do they want to learn?

Texas politicians have started embracing crypto.But first, they have to understand what it is. Local crypto group ATX DAO is trying to get them up to speed. “The problem is that because they have no familiarity with this technology; they automatically want to apply it in a very strange way,” ATX DAO member Roberto Talamas said.ATX DAO hosted a handful of political candidates and elected representatives last week at the Mexic-Arte museum as a way to build a first relationship with them.A DAO, or a decentralized autonomous organization, is a group that pools together capital and makes investments or does...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Austin airport adds new direct flight to Canada scenic spot

Austinites will be able to go to Canada's greenest city in a nonstop flight from the Austin airport starting this summer.Air Canada will begin offering direct flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Vancouver, Canada on June 1. A destination for mountains, beaches and parks, Vancouver's airport is also a hub for trans-Pacific travel, including nonstop flights to China.Flights will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays taking off at 3:45 p.m. outbound and 8:40 a.m. inbound. There will be 169 seats on each flight, including 16 business class seats. Tickets can be booked today.Air Canada resumed travel last fall with one other direct flight to Toronto from Austin. “Connecting Austinites to cities like Vancouver creates a stronger link between our growing City and the world," said Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager of the SD23 Mobility Outcome.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy