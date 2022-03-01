Watch Miranda Lambert & Dierks Bentley Rock A ZZ Top Cover In Nashville

Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley rocked an unexpected cover during a powerhouse performance in Downtown Nashville. The country artists teamed up for a live performance of “Gimme All Your Lovin’” by ZZ Top , which the rockers released in the 1980s: “Gimme all your lovin’/ All your hugs and kisses too/ Gimme all your lovin’/ Don't let up until we're through”

Lambert and Bentley covered the song as part of the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, which was held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, February 26. That was the day the Nashville Predators took on the Tampa Bay Lightning, falling short with a final score of 3-2. Other artists to perform on the center stage throughout the game included Frankie Ballard , Chayce Beckham , BEXAR , Jackson Dean , Lindsay Ell , Morgan Evans , Emerson Hart , Josh Hedley , Tiera Kennedy and Ajay Popoff , the NHL announced before the Nissan Stadium event. Walker Hayes performed before the game at the TikTok Tailgate, Dustin Lynch performed as the players took the field, and Jessie James Decker sang the national anthem. Lambert and Bentley played during the first intermission.

NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said in a statement before the show: “…I don't care if you're a country music fan, a fan of music or just a fan of a big event, like, what they're going to do, a 10-minute performance in the first intermission, it's nothing like we've ever done before. This place is going to light up, fireworks”

Lambert recently reflected on her performance with Bentley in a new TikTok, recalling the “Hockey-Tonk” at the Stadium Series in Nashville. Watch a snippet of their cover of a legendary rock band’s song here :