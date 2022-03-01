Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Leather Mini Dress During Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is back at it with stunning looks showcasing her growing baby bump.

The Fenty Beauty founder and boyfriend A$AP Rocky arrived in style to the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show for Paris Fashion Week on Monday (February 28), per People . Rihanna rocked a skin-tight, peach-colored leather mini dress and matching floor-length shearling coat, putting her bump on full display. She completed her look with knee-high strappy heels, small bag and several layered necklaces. Rocky looked cool in an all-black leather ensemble.

Last week, the couple was also seen attending the Gucci show for Milan Fashion Week. While Rocky donned a similar all-black style, with the addition of bright orange and white gloves, the "Love on the Brain" singer chose a sheer black latex crop top, black pants and lavender fur coat. She topped off her look with several necklaces, rings and a metal headpiece.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna and Rocky confirmed they were expecting their first child together in January by stepping out in the rapper's hometown of Harlem, New York City.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has been showing off her growing baby bump , even making it the main feature of many of her outfits. While attending the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in February, she said she's been having fun with the "challenge" of styling herself while pregnant.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," she said, joking, "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"