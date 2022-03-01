ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Important Questions to Ask Animal Shelters and Yourself When Adopting

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescuing a pet is an honorable thing to do, but...

www.ktvb.com

WDBJ7.com

Animal shelters partnering to hold free adoption event Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection announced Friday they are partnering to hold an adoption event Saturday. The two organizations have too many adoptable dogs and not enough space to bring in more animals. Adoption fees will be waived for...
ROANOKE, VA
Sandusky Register

Animals available for adoption

FLUFFINGTON — We have a very special young guy that is now available: Meet Fluffington J. Hops-a-lot. This adorable sweetheart is a Blanc de Hotot bunny and is quite young. Fluffington enjoys being held and talked to, he will make a great companion. ISAAC — New kid on the...
PORT CLINTON, OH
Clarke County Democrat

Kitties at the Animal Shelter

Bella Hust is all smiles as she shows off the kitten she adopted from the Clarke County Animal Shelter recently. Bella, 9, named her new pet “Pumpkin.” Bella lives in Fulton with her parents, Laurie and Wesley Hust. The animal shelter has lots of dogs and cats for adoption. Stop by and visit!
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
Killeen Daily Herald

Library, animal shelter join to promote literacy, pet adoption

Is there anything cuter than a small, furry, (domesticated) animal? Well, there is if you take one adorable cat or dog (or puppy, or kitten), add one animal-loving library clerk, and see said clerk reading a short story to the adorable animal. The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
