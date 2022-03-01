How to Wear Spring’s Belt Trend

This year will see the return of the regal updo, tiaras and showing off your natural curls and texture. The 2022 wedding season is right around the corner, and many are taking a different approach to their bridal hair. Since the pandemic altered the way we plan weddings, many couples fall into one of two camps: wanting a smaller, more intimate affair or going completely over-the-top to make up for all the fun they’ve missed out on in recent years. “I see two versions of a bride at the moment: the super-natural, relatable-looking bride with a more windblown hairstyle that has natural texture or a curl and a middle part, or there’s the bride that says, ‘Screw it. I’ve been on lock down for two years. I’m going all out,'” says pro hairstylist and groomer Cia Mandarello.
Comments / 0