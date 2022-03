The Pacific Northwest (PNW) depends on atmospheric rivers (AR) for a large portion of their yearly rainfall. Today we have our third AR pumping in enough water to potential break our daily rainfall record in Portland. The current record is sitting at 1.66 inches, set back in 2011. We are already nearing half an inch, shortly after mid-day. Because of that large source of moisture, we have had urban flooding today. A flood advisory is in place until late this afternoon and early this evening for the Portland metro area. There have been reports of high water on rounds and we've had a few closures too. There have been rockslides coming out of some of the more vulnerable terrain out in Clackamas county too.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO