DECATUR – Ash Wednesday is a solemn day, the beginning of the Lenten season for Christians. It doesn't seem right to say “happy Lent,” said the Rev. Rob Goodwin at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the noontime Ash Wednesday service. Lent is a time of reflection and repentance, a time of preparation and time for focusing on “the sorrow we have for the wrongs we've done.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO