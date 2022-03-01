What will transit tax really buy?

The Better Business Bureau regularly receives calls and complaints from consumers who purchase vehicles “as is” and want to take them back when a problem occurs. The booming automobile market has brought on a noticeable increase in these types of calls. When a car is sold "as is," the car is sold in its current condition, which means the buyer accepts the car with all known and unknown problems at the time the car is purchased. So, if something goes wrong or breaks down after you purchase the car, the cost of any repairs is almost always the buyer's responsibility. Generally, unless the dealer made a representation about the condition of the vehicle that he knew to be false, "as is" pretty much covers the dealer on any faults the car has.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO