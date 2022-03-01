ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What will transit tax really buy?

Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

I am writing this letter as a follow-up to Lance Lamberton’s recent letter to the editor concerning the proposed transit tax. As I understand it, our local politicians who never have enough revenue, now want billions of dollars more for something they call “transit/mobility!” What exactly that is I assume will...

www.mdjonline.com

The Post and Courier

BBB CONSUMER TIPS: What does 'as is' really mean?

The Better Business Bureau regularly receives calls and complaints from consumers who purchase vehicles “as is” and want to take them back when a problem occurs. The booming automobile market has brought on a noticeable increase in these types of calls. When a car is sold "as is," the car is sold in its current condition, which means the buyer accepts the car with all known and unknown problems at the time the car is purchased. So, if something goes wrong or breaks down after you purchase the car, the cost of any repairs is almost always the buyer's responsibility. Generally, unless the dealer made a representation about the condition of the vehicle that he knew to be false, "as is" pretty much covers the dealer on any faults the car has.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘dead-beat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. After COVID-19 hit, our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her because the freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for non-payment.
HOUSE RENT
#Chamber
Marietta Daily Journal

House approves expansion of Georgia school voucher program

(The Center Square) – A bill that would expand taxpayer savings on education in state has been approved by the Georgia House and is headed to the Senate. House Bill 517 raises the cap on the state's tax credit scholarship program and the amount in tax incentives those who donate to the program can get.
GEORGIA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Who decides what responsible gas really means?

Suddenly, certified gas is on every natural gas driller's lips, the industry's version of conflict-free gems or fair trade coffee. Companies are racing to certify their gas as "responsibly sourced" or "low-emitting," in an effort to be accepted into the energy transition. Companies like EQT Corp. and Southwestern Energy Corp....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

State Senate committee OKs bond financing option for Plant Vogtle project

ATLANTA – Legislation allowing Georgia Power to finance the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion and other large projects through bonds cleared a state Senate committee Monday over the objections of the chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC). Senate Bill 421 would authorize Georgia Power to pursue securitized bond...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketRealist

What Is the SUTA Tax? State Unemployment Taxes, Explained

If you’re a business owner, it’s important to consider expenses besides paying employees’ salary and wages. Employers must pay the required unemployment taxes on behalf of each employee. This money, known as the State Unemployment Tax Act (SUTA) tax, is used to pay unemployment benefits. What is the SUTA tax and who is responsible for it?
INCOME TAX
thebrag.com

Crypto and the environment: What you really need to know

There’s no getting away from the fact that the cryptocurrency industry consumes significant amounts of energy. It powers machinery that validates transactions and so enables the secure transfer of billions of dollars of assets in a trust-less, peer-to-peer manner. While the industry is not unique in its energy use, it is something that is becoming increasingly important for individuals and businesses who are steadily choosing to make more sustainable investments.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

