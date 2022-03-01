Bainbridge Island Author Releases New Book

Indiana author, Kayleen Reusser, has just completed the first book in her World War II series focused solely on women in the military, where she shares stories of spunk and determination along with a little romance during World War II. The release of the new book, titled Born to be Solders, Those Plucky Women of World War II, will be out the end of February and brings a different perspective to the traditional World War II stories traditionally heard or read over the years. “After writing nine books which mostly featured men, I thought it was time to give the women their due in a single book,” she said.

