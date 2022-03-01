ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

McEwen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

TORONTO (AP) _ McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $35 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $56.7 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $136.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUX

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) surged 494.7% to close at $11.30 on Monday amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil. Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares gained 121.9% to settle at $7.50 as crude oil surged to new highs. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) jumped 101.6%...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

792K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy