McEwen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $35 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $56.7 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $136.5 million.

