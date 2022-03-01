First official homelessness count in a decade takes place in Williamson County

The embargo was announced Sunday, Feb. 13, reportedly in response to a threat posed toward a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico. Restauranteurs in Central Texas said the immediate effects have been muted — but worry there could be trouble just around the corner, in an industry that's already been financially hammered. “I don't think in the short-term restaurant operators can do much more than absorb another hit,” one local CEO said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO