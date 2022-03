We've been talking a lot about the insane amount of snow the Upper Peninsula has gotten this winter, so much so that what appeared to be a beautiful photo of a snow cap in the French Alps, was nothing more than a giant snow pile in a Meijer parking lot in Marquette. There is one part of the U.P. in Gratiot Lake in the Keweenaw Peninsula that may end up getting a total of 300 inches for the entire season. Things are going a little rough up there for the Yoopers, but this yearly experience has crafted them to be diligent and improvisational.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO