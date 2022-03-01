ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Flowering medical marijuana now available in Minnesota

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans who use medical marijuana now have a new way of consuming the cannabis.

Starting Tuesday, everyone who is registered for medical marijuana can apply to get it in its purest form, dried flower.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 30,000 people in the state are in the medical marijuana program. So far, only two dispensaries in the Twin Cities metro are approved to sell the dried flower marijuana.

Chris Tholkes is the director of the health department’s Office of Medical Cannabis. He says marijuana in the flower form will provide a cheaper alternative to medical wax and topical applications.

“The number one complaint we have heard from patients over the years is that the price point really,” Tholkes said. “It’s cheaper because it’s not concentrated like wax pens.”

Tholkes also said patients, on average, spend $300 a month on medical marijuana products. The introduction of bud, Tholkes added, would bring that price down immensely and entice more people to apply for medical marijuana, KARE-TV reported.

To apply to the state’s medical marijuana program, you have to have a referral from a medical professional.

The start of dried medical marijuana comes as Gov. Tim Walz proposes to fund a committee to review full recreational legalization of cannabis by 2024, using some surplus funds that will be in the upcoming budget discussions.

WFAA

Texas still falling behind in access to medical marijuana

AUSTIN, Texas — A recent report by Americans for Safe Access said there's a lack of access to medical cannabis in the state of Texas. House Bill 1535 went into effect on Sept. 1. The bill added all forms of cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of qualifying conditions and doubled the amount of THC allowed in marijuana products from 0.5% to 1%.
TEXAS STATE
KRON4 News

COVID-19: Dr. speaks on those who weren’t infected

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the chances of catching COVID-19 despite […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTAJ

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County’s second medical marijuana dispensary is now open in State College. Curaleaf is located on 1248 S Atherton Street and offers a variety of products. Orders can be placed online or in-store. Customers will need to provide a medical card and state issued ID or driver’s license. Curaleaf is […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
