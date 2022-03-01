ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York–based Authentic Brands closes acquisition of Reebok

By Doug Banks
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 6 days ago
The sale of Boston-based Reebok closed Tuesday. The deal with New York parent of Eddie...

Boston Business Journal

Shawmut Design and Construction Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Firm Sets Sights on Aggressive Ten-Year Growth Plan Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Founded in 1982 as a small carpentry contractor with a handful of employees, Shawmut built its reputation on a willingness to take on the most complex and challenging projects. Now, with 11 offices nationwide—including New York, Los Angeles, and Boston—and over 1,100 employees, the firm stays true to its heritage by providing an unparalleled building experience that delivers technically sophisticated projects with the highest level of craft expertise. “When we take on a project, it’s more than a structure—we are creating part of the fabric of the city it's built in," said Les Hiscoe, CEO, Shawmut Design and Construction. "Every project represents an investment in the community, an opportunity to build a better tomorrow through superior structures and enhanced and engaged communities. It’s that holistic approach and reverence for the work we do that has allowed us to be a leader in the industry for 40 years.” In recent years, the firm has taken deliberate steps to prepare for an aggressive growth trajectory driven by an exponential increase in market share of projects with substantial scope and complexity. This ten-year growth plan includes assembling a team of skilled large-project builders; adding expertise in the commercial, healthcare, and life science sectors nationwide; and opening an office in West Palm Beach, FL, to meet strong demand for commercial space. Shawmut’s signature large projects include the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel and Park Avenue Synagogue in New York, Soho Warehouse and UCLA Nimoy Theater in Los Angeles, and the Boynton Yards life science development and UMass Chan Medical School in Massachusetts. In addition to large-scale work, the firm continues to partner with new and longstanding clients to successfully deliver projects of any size. The firm's growth is attributed to its 100% employee-owned, people-first culture and the belief that when people bring their best selves to work, they deliver the best construction experience for clients. Marianne Monte, who has recently been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Administration and People Officer, joins Hiscoe and Executive Vice President Kevin Sullivan in their commitment to driving an innovative and talent-driven culture to fuel future growth. The company led the industry with Shawmut Flex, a flexible work program, which, at the time of its founding seven years ago, was a rarity in the industry. Three years ago, it established and now continually works to maintain 100% pay and promotion equity companywide. Since its inception, the firm has remained dedicated to the holistic health, safety and wellbeing of every employee. “I am so proud of the commitment Shawmut has made to foster an environment where anyone from any background can thrive and do their best work," said Monte. "This is not just a surface effort to address a hot topic; it's a sustained effort and ethos woven into our company culture over the last 40 years.” About Shawmut Design and Construction: Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.3 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects for the most high-profile clients in the industry. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, proving there is a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has offices in Boston, New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

NBC affiliate offers community innovation grants

NBC Universal's local television networks are offering innovation grants to Boston-area nonprofits looking to solve everyday problems in their communities. NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation’s Project Innovation will grant $315,000 to a maximum of 12 community organizations this year. These organizations must be working on projects in either community engagement, cultural inclusion, next-generation storytelling or youth education and empowerment.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Boston Speaks Up with Scroobious CEO Allison Byers

Allison Byers is the founder and CEO of Scroobious, a company increasing diversity in the startup ecosystem by affordably helping founders create compelling pitch material and a platform to help investors easily find those founders. Her earlier career includes over a decade of startup and tech operator roles. Prior to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Five things you need to know, and bringing pets to work

Good morning, Boston. Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy workday. Bill would divest Mass. pension fund of Russian assets. A proposal on Beacon Hill would authorize regulators to divest the state pension fund of any holdings in Russian-owned companies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Steph Solis reports.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Boston's first NFT gallery opens in the Back Bay

At an art gallery on Boston’s Newbury Street, the usual photographs and paintings have been replaced by digital screens with animated images. Pellas Gallery is now home to “New Horizons,” an NFT exhibition showcasing work from digital artists around the globe. The gallery, which bills its event as Boston’s first NFT exhibition, runs through April 23 and is located at 114 Newbury St.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Former Yahoo! HotJobs CEO to lead Boston startup

The Boston-based company Filtered, known for its technical hiring platform, announced a new hire of its own today. Dan Finnigan, the former CEO of recruitment company Jobvite and Yahoo! HotJobs, has joined Filtered as its new CEO. Finnigan will lead the growth of Filtered’s hiring platform, which automates the technical interview process for AI, data science, computer science, full-stack development, blockchain and DevOps roles.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Inside one of Boston’s new Getir stores

Purple-clad people on scooters are whirring down the streets of Brookline, bringing filet mignon, snacks and fresh produce to residents in under 10 minutes. The online, rapid grocery delivery company Getir has arrived in the Boston area, and it's got plans for expansion. After a quick, and a bit rocky,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

