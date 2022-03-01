New York–based Authentic Brands closes acquisition of Reebok

Firm Sets Sights on Aggressive Ten-Year Growth Plan Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022. Founded in 1982 as a small carpentry contractor with a handful of employees, Shawmut built its reputation on a willingness to take on the most complex and challenging projects. Now, with 11 offices nationwide—including New York, Los Angeles, and Boston—and over 1,100 employees, the firm stays true to its heritage by providing an unparalleled building experience that delivers technically sophisticated projects with the highest level of craft expertise. “When we take on a project, it’s more than a structure—we are creating part of the fabric of the city it's built in," said Les Hiscoe, CEO, Shawmut Design and Construction. "Every project represents an investment in the community, an opportunity to build a better tomorrow through superior structures and enhanced and engaged communities. It’s that holistic approach and reverence for the work we do that has allowed us to be a leader in the industry for 40 years.” In recent years, the firm has taken deliberate steps to prepare for an aggressive growth trajectory driven by an exponential increase in market share of projects with substantial scope and complexity. This ten-year growth plan includes assembling a team of skilled large-project builders; adding expertise in the commercial, healthcare, and life science sectors nationwide; and opening an office in West Palm Beach, FL, to meet strong demand for commercial space. Shawmut’s signature large projects include the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel and Park Avenue Synagogue in New York, Soho Warehouse and UCLA Nimoy Theater in Los Angeles, and the Boynton Yards life science development and UMass Chan Medical School in Massachusetts. In addition to large-scale work, the firm continues to partner with new and longstanding clients to successfully deliver projects of any size. The firm's growth is attributed to its 100% employee-owned, people-first culture and the belief that when people bring their best selves to work, they deliver the best construction experience for clients. Marianne Monte, who has recently been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Administration and People Officer, joins Hiscoe and Executive Vice President Kevin Sullivan in their commitment to driving an innovative and talent-driven culture to fuel future growth. The company led the industry with Shawmut Flex, a flexible work program, which, at the time of its founding seven years ago, was a rarity in the industry. Three years ago, it established and now continually works to maintain 100% pay and promotion equity companywide. Since its inception, the firm has remained dedicated to the holistic health, safety and wellbeing of every employee. “I am so proud of the commitment Shawmut has made to foster an environment where anyone from any background can thrive and do their best work," said Monte. "This is not just a surface effort to address a hot topic; it's a sustained effort and ethos woven into our company culture over the last 40 years.” About Shawmut Design and Construction: Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.3 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects for the most high-profile clients in the industry. As a 100% employee-owned company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward-thinking. Over eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, proving there is a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has offices in Boston, New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO