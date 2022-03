Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, recently welcomed their second child, and in a new interview, the rising country superstar says they are done having children for now. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane, at the end of 2021, stunning fans after keeping Katelyn's pregnancy secret until the baby arrived. Speaking to Evan Paul and Jess Rowe from Taste of Country Nights in Las Vegas during the run-up to the 2022 ACM Awards, Brown admitted it hasn't been that different having two kids instead of one so far.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 HOURS AGO