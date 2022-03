It’s never too early to be thinking about boys tennis county and conference tournaments and even special invitationals for the season. Coaches and tournament directors are asked to email their tournament brackets as well as seedings and results to Chris Nalwasky at cnalwasky@njadvancemedia.com as soon as they are completed. If there are any other tournaments not on this list please send over information for them as well.

