GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March 1 is Fat Tuesday and the day before Lent. On this day, many people will be flocking to stores and bakeries across West Michigan to get pączki. But, there are different variations on how to say the word. The correct way to pronounce the Polish dessert is “poinch-key.” But across West Michigan, you'll hear it said many different ways.

