Haim have released a new single called “Lost Track.” A few weeks ago, a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video for the song first debuted in theaters before screenings of Licorice Pizza, the PTA film that (of course) the youngest Haim, Alana, stars in. Per a post on the trio’s Instagram, the track and video came together in just a few days after while Anderson was shooting Alana for a W magazine cover. Here’s their explanation, where they note that the song was inspired by the John O’Hara novel Appointment In Samarra:

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO