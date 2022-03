Since Omicron was detected in South Africa in late November, the SARS-CoV-2 variant has spread to more than 165 countries and is now the dominant strain. Omicron has more mutations than other strains: 72 in total, the most concerning of which make the virus more transmissible and better able to evade the immune system and vaccines. So how does Omicron differ to Delta in infectiousness, symptoms, severity and vaccine protection. Read more: How new COVID-19 variants emerge: Natural selection and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 ...

