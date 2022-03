Dead by Daylight players have an event to look forward to this coming week that'll give them plenty of extra Bloodpoints to spend on their Killers and Survivors. That event will see players being awarded 1.5 times the among of Bloodpoints they'd usually get, so it's not one to miss. It's not quite as good as getting double the amount since you'll only be getting a bit more than you'd typically receive for a match, but the good news is that it's live for an entire week instead of just a weekend so that you've got more time to take part.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO