ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target Seeks Edge With New Compensation Strategies

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sf09R_0eSPjYDP00

As the Great Resignation continues to rattle restaurants and retailers across the country, many small and large businesses alike have turned to new tactics to give themselves an edge in the competition for workers. In January, one Arizona CEO made headlines for offering new hires $5,000 to quit; last month, Home Depot announced an accelerated hiring process and other employee perks; and Arkansas has even gone so far as to offer remote tech workers $10,000 to relocate to the state  — and the list goes on.

On Monday, Target announced that it will invest up to $300 million more in its team in the coming year. Part of that figure will go towards a starting-pay boost; the Minneapolis-based retailer raised its starting pay to $15 an hour in 2017, but the new minimum will range from $15-$24 an hour, dependent on the job and the local market. The bump will apply to hourly employees in Target stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters locations.

Related: Great Resignation or Great Redirection?

The retailer's new approach also includes added healthcare and retirement benefits. Hourly employeees who work a minimum average of 25 hours per week will be eligible to enroll in a Target medical plan; previously the threshold was 30 hours per week. The waiting period to enroll has also been reduced by three to nine months depending on position, and access to 401(k) plans has been accelerated.

Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, recently spoke with Time about the tight labor market's impact on wages, saying, "It’s not about the worker, it’s about the other company. We can see that’s very resonant, especially given that larger companies have the ability to increase wages faster to offer special bonuses and more flexibility than smaller companies. This has been a head-to-head competition." And it's one that appears might continue indefinitely.

Target Corporation was up nearly 11% as of 10:15 a.m. EST today.

Related: Apple Makes Major Moves to Combat Labor Shortage

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KTDY

Target Raises Minimum Wage Range to $24 an Hour

Target announced that they plan to raise their hourly wage to $24 an hour. The company released the news in a press release in which the retailer detailed the plan to implement a new starting wage range from $15 to $24 an hour. The new wages will apply to hourly...
RETAIL
Kristen Walters

Target plans to boost hourly wages up to $24 in some locations to combat labor shortages

Jill Inspired by Design/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) If you or someone you know is looking for work, applying at your local Target store might be an option to consider. The national retailer recently announced that they plan to spend an additional $300 million on employee wages in 2022. They are also looking into options to provide better health care coverage for hourly workers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Target Corporation#Target Stores#Home Depot#Adp#Time
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Walmart's Shortages Are Getting Worse And Worse—We Can’t Believe This News!

Walmart continues to be a one-stop-shop for many people, suiting customers’ needs for clothing, appliances, entertainment devices and even groceries. As seen in many recent Reddit threads, however, shoppers have voiced their concerns over food shortages, and particularly, a lack of frozen chicken in their local Walmart stores. Some have documented photos of empty aisles, footage of missing chicken in their store’s meat sections, and continue to share related stories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FingerLakes1.com

Costco: New store coming to this state

Costco’s is one of the best stores for grocery shopping. Especially when it comes to shopping in bulk. If this is your state you might want to keep reading. Store memberships are about $60-$120. Which considering all the perks it comes with. If you’re serious about your shopping this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Income limits explained

Millions of Americans are on food stamps to help provide their families with meals, but how much can they get?. What you receive as assistance depends on your personal situation. Food stamps are now called SNAP benefits, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. If you qualify for the program,...
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart adds extra security to this item

Extra security is being added to this Walmart item. Some products are displayed behind lock and key. Due to rise in theft and price Walmart is increase security on this item. This pandemic has affected grocery stores in many ways. From running out of stock or having the jack up...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
KCRG.com

SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting in April, SNAP food benefits will be returning to their pre-pandemic levels. The added minimum was $95 for those who receive SNAP benefits. For some families, it could be more depending on the number of people in the house and the overall household income.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy