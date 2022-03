After another year of record-breaking temperatures and extreme weather disasters, wealthy countries are under pressure to make good on their commitment to mobilize US$100 billion a year to help poorer countries deal with climate change. Developed countries now project that they won’t meet that pledge until 2023 – three years late and still woefully short of the real need. A new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released Feb. 28, 2022, provides more evidence of what billions of people are facing: Developing countries that have contributed the least to climate change are suffering the most from it, and the damage...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO