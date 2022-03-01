7 Budget-Friendly Kids’ Room Design Ideas

If the designers of this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach have anything to say with their dreamed-up interiors, is that perhaps it’s time to redefine the region’s quintessential style. Twenty-four designers are now sharing their fresh takes on Palm Beach panache within the glamorous confines of a 1920s Mediterranean Revival estate, complete with a guest house, pool, and life-size backgammon board. Open for virtual and in-person tours, the show house is celebrating its fifth annual edition, with help from sponsors such as The Shade Store, Benjamin Moore, Soane Britain, Kohler, and more, and proceeds will benefit the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach.
