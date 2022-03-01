ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

7 Budget-Friendly Kids’ Room Design Ideas

architecturaldigest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the kitchen to the primary suite, most rooms in your home are worth spending money on to create a space you love. When it comes to kids’ room design, on the other hand, you don’t necessarily have to invest serious cash. “The bedroom needs of a child change from year...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
HGTV

Living Room Color Ideas: Which Paint to Pick

From just-right whites and soothing neutrals to ethereal pastels and boldly saturated statements, there’s a paint shade (or two!) to match every living room’s personality. Take a spin through these on-trend hues and timeless classics to suss out the color of your happy place.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

15 Pink and Gray Room Ideas for a Baby Girl

Pink and gray is a classic pairing that is easy on the eyes and perfect for a baby girl's room. Limiting your color palette can help focus the mind and make designing a nursery feel a little less overwhelming. Be sure to play around with cool and warm tones of pink and gray to create varying effects and moods. Use more than one shade of each color on walls, finishes, furniture, and decor to create dimension, and incorporate a range of textures to make it cozy and inviting. Experiment with ratios to get the mix of pink and gray that feels right for your space, remembering to mix in neutral tones, natural elements, and metallic finishes to add balance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

40 Baby Room Ideas for Creating a Unique Nursery

Designing a nursery is a fun project for expectant parents that can be as simple or elaborate as you care to make it. While the ultimate goal of any nursery design is to create a safe, welcoming, tranquil spot for your baby to sleep, play, and grow, it's important to remember that a baby room is as much for parents as it is for newborns, both from an aesthetic and a practical point of view.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Thomas
marthastewart.com

Four Heart-Friendly Dessert Ideas

When you think of dessert, the words "heart friendly" are might be the furthest thing from your mind. While your overarching intake of sweets can play a role in how well your heart works over time, not every dessert on the menu has a negative impact on your ticker. Ahead, discover a few heart-conscious dessert ideas to keep in mind the next time you want to satisfy your sweet tooth.
FOOD & DRINKS
architecturaldigest.com

The Best Closet Organizers Will Bring You Peace of Mind

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The closet is one of the most frequently visited places in any home, and yet, it can be an overwhelming space if you...
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

Gossamer and Studio Proba Release Hand-Tufted Rugs in Celebration of Touch Issue

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In today’s digital age, just about any sound or sight can be conjured up at will. What’s far more precious, then, is touch—the...
RETAIL
architecturaldigest.com

How to Become an Interior Designer: Everything You Need to Know

So you’re thinking about how to become an interior designer. Perhaps you’re a few years into your career and are contemplating making a professional pivot, or maybe you’re just starting out—either fresh out of college or just applying to design school. Whatever the circumstances, you’re wondering about your next move. Make the transition well, and you might be able to turn a hobby or interest into a full-fledged interior design career.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#The Room#Crate Barrel#Phillip Thomas Inc#Children
architecturaldigest.com

13 Self-Care and Wellness Products Designers Swear By

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Designers know that everyone can benefit from a little R&R. And as Gwyneth Paltrow’s home spa—published in the pages of AD this winter—showcased,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
architecturaldigest.com

Thanks to Bridgerton, the Modern Renaissance of Regency Decor Continues

Not long after Bridgerton made its piquant debut on Netflix, antique dealers and experts saw a spike in Regency–style furnishings and homeware—a common phenomenon when period dramas become blockbuster sensations. Harnessing the rise of Regencycore and just ahead of the Shondaland show’s season two premiere, Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship is transforming The Carousel, its rotating pop-up shop, into an English garden party inspired by the Hastings’ sumptuous outdoor ball in the season one finale.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Digital Trends

Roborock S4 Max review: room-by-room cleaning on a budget

Roborock S4 Max “The Roborock S4 Max is a budget-priced robot vacuum that delivers tremendous cleaning power, even versus higher-priced options.”. Everyone loves a clean house, but it seems no one can ever find time to do it. A robot vacuum can save time through scheduling and automation. I recently had the chance to try the Roborock S4 Max in my home for about four weeks, testing its various features and functions compared to other devices on the market.
ELECTRONICS
architecturaldigest.com

Tour the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach for 2022

If the designers of this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach have anything to say with their dreamed-up interiors, is that perhaps it’s time to redefine the region’s quintessential style. Twenty-four designers are now sharing their fresh takes on Palm Beach panache within the glamorous confines of a 1920s Mediterranean Revival estate, complete with a guest house, pool, and life-size backgammon board. Open for virtual and in-person tours, the show house is celebrating its fifth annual edition, with help from sponsors such as The Shade Store, Benjamin Moore, Soane Britain, Kohler, and more, and proceeds will benefit the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
architecturaldigest.com

5 Simple Steps to Upgrading Your Boring Window Sills

If you walked into Julian Thomas’s Brooklyn apartment, you’d find DIY projects everywhere. He’s hand-painted a black-and-white mural, hung and designed an impressive gallery wall, and even made a partition for his lofted bedroom. While you’re admiring all the handmade projects, you might also find dishes drying on the window sill. “They get so dry because the sun is right there,” he says.
BROOKLYN, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside a Totally Modern Casablanca Oasis

It’s not every day that a message on Facebook leads to an incredible redesign of a home, but that was indeed the case for architect and interior designer Crina Arghirescu Rogard. “The owners of this Casablanca villa gave me carte blanche to do a total gut renovation, inside and outside,” she says. And though the bones of the house were very modernist, the clients loved Arghirescu Rogard’s work so much that they were open to everything she proposed.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy