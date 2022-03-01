7 Budget-Friendly Kids’ Room Design Ideas

Pink and gray is a classic pairing that is easy on the eyes and perfect for a baby girl's room. Limiting your color palette can help focus the mind and make designing a nursery feel a little less overwhelming. Be sure to play around with cool and warm tones of pink and gray to create varying effects and moods. Use more than one shade of each color on walls, finishes, furniture, and decor to create dimension, and incorporate a range of textures to make it cozy and inviting. Experiment with ratios to get the mix of pink and gray that feels right for your space, remembering to mix in neutral tones, natural elements, and metallic finishes to add balance.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO