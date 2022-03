The manuscript "Electric tuning and switching of the resonant response of nanoparticle arrays with liquid crystals" by Erik van Heijst and co-workers (PSN) has been selected as featured article and journal cover in the last issue of the Journal of Applied Physics and a SciLight article has been written by the American Institute of Physics. In this article, it is shown how collective plasmonic resonances can be electrically controlled with liquid crystals. This is the first manuscript of the EHCI and ICMS together. Erik van Heijst did his work as part of his graduation research in the Applied Physics and Chemical Engineering department where he obtained the double degree last year.

PHYSICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO