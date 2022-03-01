Abbott expands formula recall after infant death, Americans want companies to cut ties with Russia and Amazon opens automated Whole Foods in D.C.
Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt shared a screenshot of an email from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asking staff to avoid giving him any more than the bare minimum of information, offering his thoughts on how organizations should navigate relationships with journalists. Pratt covers the Lightfoot administration and Chicago City...www.prdaily.com
Comments / 0