ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Abbott expands formula recall after infant death, Americans want companies to cut ties with Russia and Amazon opens automated Whole Foods in D.C.

By Emma Atkinson
prdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt shared a screenshot of an email from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asking staff to avoid giving him any more than the bare minimum of information, offering his thoughts on how organizations should navigate relationships with journalists. Pratt covers the Lightfoot administration and Chicago City...

www.prdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Business
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dilip Kumar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Americans#Russia#Chicago Tribune#Cronobacter#Fda#Abbott Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy