Military

Rear Admiral Ian Pirnie, submariner engineer whose greatest achievement was establishing the Trident nuclear programme – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRear Admiral Ian Pirnie, who has died aged 86, was a submariner engineer whose naval career culminated in delivering the Trident nuclear submarine programme into service, on time and on budget. Promoted to Rear Admiral at the young age of 52, he was appointed as Chief Strategic Systems Executive...

