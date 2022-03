When Walt Disney first opened Disneyland he brought into the world something new in the world of themed entertainment, and since that day the company that bears his name has continued to push the limits of what is possible. When it created Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney created a new place in the Star Wars universe that guests could actually visit, and now Disney has upped the ante yet again in both theme parks and Star Wars with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, an experience that is part hotel, part theme park, but entirely Star Wars.

