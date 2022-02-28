ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elevating Audubon’s Work to Save Birds and the Places They Need Across the Americas

By Audubon Americas
National Audubon Society
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. 2021 was a year of “migration” and growth for one of Audubon’s strategic programs, the International Alliances Program (IAP). First, we changed its name to Audubon Americas in recognition that most of...

