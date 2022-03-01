ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth Will Be Playing The Villain in George Miller's FURIOSA

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got some new information to share with you regarding George Miller’s upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel film Furiosa. That information involves Chris Hemsworth’s character. When his involvement was first announced, it was said that he would be taking on the lead male role in the film opposite Anya Taylor-Joy,...

geektyrant.com

