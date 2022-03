Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini has been in the news this offseason for being one of the four MLB owners that are against raising the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold and, earlier this offseason, for the obvious shedding of payroll. But now, Castellini is making news for another bad reason: his supposed mistreatment of a Hall of Fame media member that covers the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO