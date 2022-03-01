ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Fatal Head-On Collision on Carpenter Road in Stanislaus County

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Stanislaus County reported a fatal head-on crash on the morning of Monday, February 28, 2022. The traffic collision took place at South Carpenter Road and West Main Avenue between Turlock and Patterson around 5:40 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Details on the Fatal Head-On Crash on Main...

ABC10

1 person dead after crashing into a tree on I-80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person died after crashing a car into a tree on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened on Interstate 80 at Madison Avenue. Crews responded around 2 a.m. and found a car wrapped around a tree and part of the vehicle a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tacoma News Tribune

Washington family named as 4 killed, 3 injured in Fresno County crash on I-5, CHP says

A family from Washington was identified Thursday as the four killed and three injured in a crash on Interstate 5 the previous day, according to the California Highway Patrol. The family was riding in a Chrysler Aspen minivan about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday headed south on I-5 north of Derrick Avenue before for unknown reasons the van struck a parked big rig, according to officer Rory Marks.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Mother travelling through California shot dead protecting her kids

Alane Castillo has shared the story of the brave step mum who lept in front of bullets to save her children.Speaking on CBS13, Alane opened up about the attack on the Oroville Greyhound bus where Karin Dalton, 43, lost her life after another passenger open-fired on 2 February.“I would call her mama-bear,” said the stepdaughter, an accurate description for a mother who took the fatal bullets for her children, 14-year-old Liam and 11-year old Audrina, by covering them in the attack.Her youngest daughter Audrina also suffered gunshot wounds during the attack. One bullet only grazed her on the ear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sacramento church shooter was arrested for assaulting officer 5 days before killing daughters

The 39-year-old man who shot his three daughters to death and killed a man inside a Sacramento church before killing himself was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, had been ordered by a judge to attend anger management courses and was accused of “mental instability” by his estranged girlfriend, according to court documents and a law enforcement source.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested For Child Endangerment After Search Warrant Uncovers Filthy Residence In Foresthill

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest, including two for suspected child endangerment, after deputies served a search warrant to a Foresthill residence that was found strewn with filth. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant back on Feb. 19. At the residence, deputies say they found deplorable living conditions. In one room, there were syringes, dozens of used pieces of tin foil with heroin residue, marijuana, and smoking pipes – all in plain view, deputies say. Moldy food, excrement, and other garbage was also found all around the residence, deputies say. Further, several stolen vehicles and trailers were also found at the property. Two young children were found to be living in the filthy home, the sheriff’s office says. Both 59-year-old John Atchley and 26-year-old Terrance Atchley have since been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges. Another resident, 39-year-old Daniel Pierce, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges.
FORESTHILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fallout between rappers led to deadly Oakland freeway shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly freeway shooting last fall in Oakland. Larry Coney, 27, was charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle in the October shooting of Monnie Price Jr. KTVU has learned that the shooting was the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest fourth suspect for 2021 homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced it has arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a 2021 homicide near San Jose State University. SJPD identified Dante Disburke, 21, Jvontay Davidson, 21, Quenyshi Blacksher, 20, and Anjali Patel, 24, for their alleged roles in a shooting that left one man dead. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These are the 3 most stolen vehicles in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Data released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the top three most stolen vehicles in the county in 2021. The 2021 data shows that the top three vehicles are pre-2000 Honda Civics, pre-2000 Honda Accords, and 1998 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks. The numbers match up with state-wide figures […]
YourCentralValley.com

Inmate dies in custody following medical emergency in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died in custody at the South County Detention Facility on Sunday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5:00 a.m., correctional deputies reportedly found Rodney Suell, 41, suffering from what was described as a ‘medical emergency’ in his cell. Deputies began […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA

