Fatal Head-On Collision on Carpenter Road in Stanislaus County

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest, including two for suspected child endangerment, after deputies served a search warrant to a Foresthill residence that was found strewn with filth. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant back on Feb. 19. At the residence, deputies say they found deplorable living conditions. In one room, there were syringes, dozens of used pieces of tin foil with heroin residue, marijuana, and smoking pipes – all in plain view, deputies say. Moldy food, excrement, and other garbage was also found all around the residence, deputies say. Further, several stolen vehicles and trailers were also found at the property. Two young children were found to be living in the filthy home, the sheriff’s office says. Both 59-year-old John Atchley and 26-year-old Terrance Atchley have since been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges. Another resident, 39-year-old Daniel Pierce, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges.

FORESTHILL, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO