ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

One in three independents say Biden should be more conservative: poll

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFxFR_0eSPfFGK00
© AP/Alex Brandon

Thirty-three percent of independent voters say President Biden should be more conservative, according to a Bipartisan Policy Center-commissioned survey from Morning Consult released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 19 percent of independent voters said they believed Biden should be more liberal, according to the survey.

The findings also showed that 35 percent of independent voters said Democratic members of Congress should also be more conservative, while 22 percent said they should be more liberal. Thirty-seven percent of independents said Democratic members of the House should be more conservative, and 22 percent said they should be more liberal.

As for Republican lawmakers, 28 percent of independents said GOP senators should be more conservative, while 33 percent said the party's senators should be more liberal. Thirty percent of independents said GOP House members should be more conservative, while another 32 said they think they should be more liberal.

The findings come hours before Biden is slated to deliver his first State of the Union address to Republican and Democratic members of Congress. Biden's Democratic allies are facing an uphill climb ahead of the midterms with his approval ratings dropping and Republicans gaining traction on the generic ballot.

Overall, the poll found that all voters were more likely to say that Biden and members of Congress from both parties should be more conservative rather than liberal.

Thirty-four percent of all voters said Biden should more conservative, while 30 percent said he should be more liberal. Thirty-seven percent said GOP senators should be more conservative, while 31 percent said they should be more liberal. Thirty-five percent said Democratic members of the Senate should be more conservative, while 32 percent said they should be more liberal.

In terms of the House, 39 percent of voters said the GOP side of the body should be more conservative, while 31 percent said they should be more liberal. Thirty-eight percent said Democrats in the House should be more conservative while 30 percent said they should be more liberal.

The Bipartisan Policy Center-commissioned survey from Morning Consult was conducted Feb. 18-20, 2022 among 2,005 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Comments / 18

Tyrone Shulack
5d ago

I'm an independent and couldn't help on being distracted by the two annoying smirks behind him. What a discrace to our once great country.

Reply
3
The Glitch
5d ago

I'm a independent and I think he should be impeached his presidency is a failure. let's go Brandon!

Reply
9
where's my beer?
5d ago

Even used car dealers are shaking their heads and can't believe he thinks the people are buying his lies . He needs to go away.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Independents#Democratic Voters#Morning Consult#House#Gop
Washington Post

Trump was ready to give Putin what he wanted. We now have a president on the right side.

No one should forget or underestimate the degree to which President Donald Trump empowered Russian aggression. “President Trump at a pretty critical period withheld military assistance to Ukraine,” which was “desperate for it at that particular junction, basically to get [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a personal favor,” former Russia adviser (and witness in the Ukraine extortion impeachment) Fiona Hill said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States. And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Iran plotting assassination of John Bolton, others, even while Biden negotiates nuclear deal

EXCLUSIVE — At least two Iranians belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ covert-action Quds Force have been plotting to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton, according to a Justice Department official with direct knowledge of the investigation. The source tells the Washington Examiner that the department possesses...
POTUS
Washington Post

The dark, unsettling truths behind Biden’s reluctance to ban Russian oil

We all know exactly what will happen if President Biden goes through with plans to ban imports of Russian oil amid mounting horrors in Ukraine, as he has been reluctant to do. The same Republicans loudly demanding this step will turn around and attack Biden over any resulting economic fallout.
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Says Court Pick Jackson Is One of ‘Brightest Legal Minds’

President Joe Biden said he will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, a historic selection that would add a fresh liberal voice with new life experiences to the court without changing its conservative tilt. Jackson is “one of our nation’s brightest...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

496K+
Followers
60K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy