Concord, CA

Bicycle Accident Fatality on Galindo Street in Concord Area

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statement by the Concord Police Department (Concord PD) revealed the details of a recent fatal bicycle crash on Clayton Road that took place on the afternoon of Friday, February 25, 2022. The incident occurred in the area of Clayton Road and Galindo Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. and involved a...

KTVU FOX 2

Fatal accident in Dublin on I-580

DUBLIN, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Dublin. The death was reported about 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Hopyard Road. Traffic was backing up into Livermore.
DUBLIN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ayomipo Lawal Killed in Bicycle Accident on 17th Street [Long Beach, CA]

22-Year-Old Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Oregon Avenue. According to the police, the crash occurred around 7:42 a.m., near the area of 17th Street and Oregon Avenue. Investigators later said that a city employee was heading south and struck a cyclist who failed to stop at the intersection’s...
LONG BEACH, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

16-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in Concord

A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle in Concord Friday afternoon, officials said. The boy was hit at the intersection of Galindo Street and Clayton Road around 3:35 p.m., Concord police said in a statement. Police said the crash involved “several vehicles” but that the boy was hit...
CONCORD, CA
Mercury News

Teenager fatally hit by vehicle in Concord identified

Friends and family of a Concord teenager who was fatally hit by a vehicle last week in the city are hoping to send him back to his family in El Salvador. The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Jose Castillo, of Concord. Castillo was a...
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested For Child Endangerment After Search Warrant Uncovers Filthy Residence In Foresthill

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest, including two for suspected child endangerment, after deputies served a search warrant to a Foresthill residence that was found strewn with filth. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant back on Feb. 19. At the residence, deputies say they found deplorable living conditions. In one room, there were syringes, dozens of used pieces of tin foil with heroin residue, marijuana, and smoking pipes – all in plain view, deputies say. Moldy food, excrement, and other garbage was also found all around the residence, deputies say. Further, several stolen vehicles and trailers were also found at the property. Two young children were found to be living in the filthy home, the sheriff’s office says. Both 59-year-old John Atchley and 26-year-old Terrance Atchley have since been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges. Another resident, 39-year-old Daniel Pierce, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges.
FORESTHILL, CA
The Independent

Mother travelling through California shot dead protecting her kids

Alane Castillo has shared the story of the brave step mum who lept in front of bullets to save her children.Speaking on CBS13, Alane opened up about the attack on the Oroville Greyhound bus where Karin Dalton, 43, lost her life after another passenger open-fired on 2 February.“I would call her mama-bear,” said the stepdaughter, an accurate description for a mother who took the fatal bullets for her children, 14-year-old Liam and 11-year old Audrina, by covering them in the attack.Her youngest daughter Audrina also suffered gunshot wounds during the attack. One bullet only grazed her on the ear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

California man arrested 3 times within 16 hours

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
Post Register

Ada Sheriff: Do you recognize this package thief?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Porch pirates are still on the hunt for your latest deliveries. In this case, it was in a neighborhood off Desert Avenue and Maple Grove Road. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the suspect targeted this home on the evening of Feb. 23. Anyone with information about this case should call 208-577-3736 or email jlloyd@adacounty.gov.
BOISE, ID
NewsWest 9

DPS investigates fatal accident on SH 349

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that one person was killed in an accident on SH 349 Friday afternoon. According to DPS, 38-year-old Kevin Lee Adams was traveling southbound on SH 349 in a 2017 Ford F-250. Angel Deesperanza Santo Guerra, 22, was on the west shoulder of the highway in a postal service mail carrier.
MIDLAND, TX
The Independent

Missing autistic woman found raped and murdered after family hit out at police over slow search

A California man who is reportedly transient has been arrested and charged with the murder, rape and sodomising of a 20-year-old woman. According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested in connection with the assault and death of of Emma Roark, 20. According to the Associated Press, the woman was reported missing on 27 January, 2022, but police did not begin searching for the woman until 48 hours later, a fact that has angered Ms Roark's family. The woman's body was located four days later on 1 February near a...
