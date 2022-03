Netflix's Marvel shows have been confirmed to be hitting Disney+ in some locations. Social media lit up like a Christmas tree upon hearing the news that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders would be hitting the streaming platform in Canada this March. After all these titles left Netflix, many fans wondered if they would make their way to the rest of the MCU content on Disney's service. It looks like that may be the case now, according to MobileSyrup, but fans in the United States will have to wait to see more. For fans who have been waiting for this day since the shows went off the air years ago, it's a moment of celebration.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO