Dodgers: Prospect Experts Discuss Ryan Pepiot

The Dodgers have earned a ton of praise from prospect experts this offseason for their promising crop of minor league talent. Especially, their stable of young arms which includes righty Ryan Pepiot. However, prospect experts are mixed on Pepiot's overall potential.

FanGraphs and The Athletic both did not list Pepiot as a top 100 prospect, but The Athletic's Keith Law did include him on his "just missed the list" article.

“Pepiot has an 80 [grade] changeup, one of the best pitches of its type in baseball right now, along with an above-average fastball…What he lacks is the command and control he’ll need to be a starter without an above-average breaking ball (for now, at least).”

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN did have Pepiot ranked on his top 100 list (59).

“We come to Pepiot, who probably has the best changeup in the whole minor leagues, an at least 70-grade Bugs Bunny-type offering.”

Similar to Law's take, McDaniel isn't sold on Pepiot's entire pitching repertoire. McDaniel is a believer that the Dodgers top notch player develop team can maximize Pepiot's full potential.

“His precision in executing his non-changeup pitches is just all right, though he is in the Dodgers' development clutches and was a late bloomer, getting on the early-round radar in only his 2019 draft spring as a junior at Butler.”

The Dodgers drafted Ryan Pepiot in the third-round of the 2019 draft. Last season, Pepiot logged a 4.62 ERA in 101.1 IP between Double-A and Triple-A.

Considering the current state of the Dodgers rotation, it's not far-fetched that Dodgers fans could get their first glimpse of Pepiot in the big leagues this coming season.