Shreveport, LA

The 21st Annual Krewe Harambee Saada Maskhara Bal celebrate a Mardi Gras night to remember

By Henrietta Wildsmith, Shreveport Times
 6 days ago
Saturday evening was a night of elegance as the 21st Annual Krewe Harambee Saada Maskhara Bal, 'Remember the Times', which dazzled the crowd at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Theron Jackson and Dr. Melva Williams hosted the evening with charming banter that created many moments of laughter. A blend of art and entertainment combined as stunning centerpieces decorated the tables and the Orchesis Dance Company from Grambling State University preformed throughout the night.

Captain Shante' Y.R. Wells, Queen Cheryln Prescott and King Anthony Tisdale all had their moment in the spotlight as they walked through the crowd to the stage.

This was followed up with the gift presentation from visiting royalty, a second line dance and entertainment by DJ Love.

Henrietta Wildsmith is a photojournalist for the Shreveport Times, part of the USA Today Network. Reach her at hwildsmith@gannett.com, Facebook or Instagram at @hanketta.

