Monroe, LA

Louisiana Monroe announces 2022 schedule, featuring Alabama and Texas

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
 6 days ago
Louisiana-Monroe football will open its second season under Terry Bowden on the road against the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 3, then face the Alabama Crimson Tide two weeks later in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 1.

That's the brutal nonconference stretch Bowden will face as he tries to improve on last season's 4-8 finish.

ULM will have five home games, including Sun Belt foes Louisiana (Sept. 24) and Coastal Carolina (Oct. 8).

ULM ends the season at home against Southern Miss on Nov. 26. USM, which is moving in from Conference USA, also announced its Sun Belt schedule on Tuesday, though C-USA has threatened a lawsuit if the Golden Eagles go through with the games.

Homecoming and other designated games will be announced at a later time.

Transfer portal:Malik Jackson takes his name out of the transfer portal, returns to ULM

Signees:Terry Bowden on Louisiana-Monroe football's February signees

Louisiana-Monroe 2022 football schedule

Sept. 3 at Texas

Sept. 10 Nicholls States

Sept. 17 at Alabama

Sept. 24 Louisiana*

Oct. 1 at Arkansas State*

Oct. 8 Coastal Carolina*

Oct. 15 at South Alabama*

Oct. 22 at Army

Oct. 29 Bye week

Nov. 5 Texas State*

Nov. 12 at Georgia State*

Nov. 19 at Troy*

Nov. 26 Southern Mississippi*

Conference games*

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews.

