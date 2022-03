The races were tight across the board in the first round of our inaugural KC Inno Madness contest, which highlights the Kansas City metro's innovative and rising startups. Upsets marked the first round, with No. 1 seed Steadily and No. 2 Hawaiian Bros getting knocked out. In all, lower seeds won 11 of the 16 matchups in Round 1.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO