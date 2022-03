More than 70 million people worldwide are infected with hepatitis C. The disease is treatable, but it is often not recognized. In 80% of cases, it takes chronic courses and can lead to liver damage and even liver cancer. So far, there is no effective vaccine. "The reason why the disease often doesn't clear up is that the virus is constantly changing and thus escapes the immune system," explains Dr. Daniel Todt from the RUB Virology Department. "The immune system forms antibodies that always lag behind the virus for a while and have the ability to combat a variant that was in the body about two weeks before." This evolution of the virus within the host is therefore of particular interest to the researchers.

WILDLIFE ・ 5 DAYS AGO