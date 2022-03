TFT Patch 12.5 is here to balance out OP champions used in almost all high tier comps, as well as give buffs on less used. The patch also targeted heavily some of the augments added, mostly combat augments, giving them a reduction in base stats. Some trait emblems are also moved to a different tier, seeing the success of the trait from most of TFT games. They also returned the High Five augment as well as removed the prismatic second wind augment in the mix. This Patch 12.5 will be one of the longest patches, going for four weeks instead of two, due to company alignment. Riot will make this patch as balanced as possible for their players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO