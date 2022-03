Trooper Lamb rescues a deer from a wire fence and the adorable moment is caught on video. It's not every day that you see a video of a Lamb saving a deer from a near-death situation. This Lamb is Michigan State Trooper Lamb. The video below starts with dashcam footage of the Trooper heading down I-69 near Olivet, Michigan. He pulls over to the right shoulder and exits the vehicle. That's when his body cam shows a doe stuck in a tough situation. Nobody knows for sure just how long this poor deer was hanging from the top of the wire fence by her rear, left leg. What we do know for sure, is that deer is very lucky that March came in like a Lamb.

OLIVET, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO