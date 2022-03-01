ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, WY

3A State Wrestling Post-Match Remarks

By Frank Gambino
 6 days ago
The 3A team race at the State Wrestling Tournament went down to Star Valley and Douglas. Star Valley sealed the deal with a win from Harrison Hoopes at 195...

WyoPreps

PhotoFest! 1A & 2A Basketball Championship Games

The State 1A and 2A Basketball Tournament wrapped up in Casper on Saturday with the Upton repeating as the 1A Boys State Champion, Southeast took the 1A Girls Crown, Pine Bluffs won all the marbles in 2A Boys and Rocky Mountain prevailed in the 2A Girls Bracket. We have some...
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

Upton Boys Basketball Postgame Remarks

Upton's boy's basketball team has qualified for the State Tournament for the last 12 years in a row and has now won two State Championships in a row thanks to a 58-51 win over Dubois on Saturday in Casper. The Bobcats have a gifted player in Luca Brooks and workhorses all over the court, namely Reece Barritt and Dawson Smith.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

Upton Repeats as 1A Boys Basketball Champs, Defeating Dubois

Upton was the reigning 1A Boys state champion and the favorite to win this year's title as well. The championship game wasn't an easy endeavor for the Bobcats as a pesky Dubois team have them all they could handle. Upton put a big run together in the 2nd half and the Rams never recovered. The Bobcats win it 58-51 to finish the year 28-1.
DUBOIS, WY
WyoPreps

Rocky Mountain Girls Win 2A State Title Over Moorcroft

It took a while but Rocky Mountain finally made it to the top of the mountain in 2A girls basketball as they knocked off Moorcroft 46-35 to win their first state title since 1993. A year ago, Rocky Mountain lost in the state championship game to Wyoming Indian and the Grizzlies were loaded talent-wise with a couple of returning all-state players. Victoria Arnold carried the load with 24 points and 9 rebounds and she was an astounding 11-13 from the field as Rocky Mountain shot 63% from the field in the first half and 54% for the game. Kiara Jolley was also in double figures with 10 points.
MOORCROFT, WY
WyoPreps

Pine Bluffs Outlasts Big Horn for 2A Boys Basketball Crown

The 2A Boys basketball title game featured a strong Pine Bluffs team against a Big Horn team who beat a #1 seed on their way to the championship game. Big Horn played a sharp first quarter and it wasn't until the 3rd quarter that Pine Bluffs pulled away en route to a 52-41. Pine Bluffs who finished the year 26-3 was paced by Stu Lerwick with 20 points as he was 10-12 from the free-throw line. Ryan Fornstrum added 17 as the Hornets shot 48% from the floor.
PINE BLUFFS, WY
WyoPreps

Southeast Girls Basketball Postgame Remarks

The Southeast girls basketball team has not missed a state tournament since 2011 and for the first time since 2008, they were crowned 2A champions after an overtime win over Upton on Saturday in Casper. The team was driven by hopes of a state title and they had the personnel...
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

Cheyenne Central and Sheridan Win 2022 Indoor Track State Titles

The Cheyenne Central girls and Sheridan boys won the 2022 Wyoming High School Indoor Track State Championships on Saturday in Gillette. The Indians won six events and won the team title by 3.33 points. Cheyenne Central finished with 103.33 team points. Campbell County was second at 100 points. The last two trophies went to Sheridan (72 points) and Natrona County (51 points).
CHEYENNE, WY
WyoPreps

Casper, WY
