3A State Wrestling Post-Match Remarks

It took a while but Rocky Mountain finally made it to the top of the mountain in 2A girls basketball as they knocked off Moorcroft 46-35 to win their first state title since 1993. A year ago, Rocky Mountain lost in the state championship game to Wyoming Indian and the Grizzlies were loaded talent-wise with a couple of returning all-state players. Victoria Arnold carried the load with 24 points and 9 rebounds and she was an astounding 11-13 from the field as Rocky Mountain shot 63% from the field in the first half and 54% for the game. Kiara Jolley was also in double figures with 10 points.

MOORCROFT, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO