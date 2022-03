Student wellbeing is rapidly emerging as a critical area of concern for educators at all levels. Dr. James Mazza, Professor of Education at the University of Washington, and Anne Brown, President and CEO of the Cook Center for Human Connection, discuss the importance of student wellbeing and describe a new animated series called, “My Life is Worth Living.” The series uses storytelling, with lesson plans, to help educators, families, and community organizations address the crisis of wellbeing confronting many youth and young adults.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO